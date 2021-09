Severed Steel – the cool-looking cyberpunk wall-running third-person shooter inspired by Mirror’s Edge – comes out this week. When is Severed Steel‘s release date?. Severed Steel – first revealed earlier this year, will finally be out in a few days. The game looks cool enough – you get to wallrun, shoot guns, and beat down opponents. Its cyberpunk aesthetic is no longer a novelty at this point, but it still nails the aesthetic. It also follows the usual man versus corporation narrative of Cyberpunk-themed stories. In Severed Steel, you play as Steel, a one-armed killer out to take down the mega-corporation EdenSys. Because you’re one-armed, you can’t reload any guns you pick up. Ludonarrative consistency!

