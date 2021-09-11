CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League clubs can play South American players after ban threat averted

By The PA Team
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier League team can play South American players after ban threat is avoided. Premier League clubs that had prevented players from Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay from travelling to participate in World Cup matches will be allowed to play them this weekend after a threat of a five-day ban was averted.

