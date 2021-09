Tales of Arise is chock full of collectibles. From cooking recipes and Astral Flowers to artifacts and rare fish, the latest game in the series has plenty of fun diversions. One of the earliest examples you'll encounter is a Sub-Quest titled "The Owl Forest." The prompt for this extensive quest cannot be missed; it will trigger upon the party's arrival in Nevira's White Silver Plains. The gist is equally simple: there are 38 owls scattered across the world of Dahna and it's up to you to find them all.

