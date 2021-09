James N. Brining, Sr., age 78, of New Bremen died on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 7:15 AM, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on September 1, 1943 in Bradford, Ohio the son of the late Mae Saunders and Newton Brining. On April 2, 1964 he married Sandra R. Berning and she preceded him in death on March 15, 2011.