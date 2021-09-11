CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celina, OH

Dave Buirley

Daily Standard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave E. Buirley, age 79, of Celina, Ohio passed away on Friday September 10, 2021 at his residence in Celina. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon (Schulte) Buirley. He is also survived by his three daughters Lisa Rohrbach of Celina, Shelley (Greg) Dicke of New Bremen, Carrie (Joe) Gehle of Celina. He leaves behind five grandchildren; Dr. Meagan (Dr. Brian) Dinh of Beavercreek, Joel (Hannah) Hemmelgarn of New Bremen, Austin Hemmelgarn of New Bremen, Brooke (Shane) Carr of Mullen, Nebraska, Macy (Dylan) Gibbons of Celina, three great grandsons; William David Dinh, Bentley Thomas Gibbons and Waylon David Gibbons. David is survived by two sisters Barbara (Mervin) Butts of West Milton, Judy (Rick) Paradine of Angola, IN, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob (Kathy) Schulte of Celina.

dailystandard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
West Milton, OH
City
Coldwater, OH
Celina, OH
Obituaries
City
Sharon, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
City
Celina, OH
State
Nebraska State
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angola#Macy Lrb#Bentley#Coldwater High School#Dayton Barber College#The Army Reserves#The Buirley Family#Po Box 324#Fightcff Org#Mercer Lima Great Strides

Comments / 0

Community Policy