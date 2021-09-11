Dave Buirley

Dave E. Buirley, age 79, of Celina, Ohio passed away on Friday September 10, 2021 at his residence in Celina. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon (Schulte) Buirley. He is also survived by his three daughters Lisa Rohrbach of Celina, Shelley (Greg) Dicke of New Bremen, Carrie (Joe) Gehle of Celina. He leaves behind five grandchildren; Dr. Meagan (Dr. Brian) Dinh of Beavercreek, Joel (Hannah) Hemmelgarn of New Bremen, Austin Hemmelgarn of New Bremen, Brooke (Shane) Carr of Mullen, Nebraska, Macy (Dylan) Gibbons of Celina, three great grandsons; William David Dinh, Bentley Thomas Gibbons and Waylon David Gibbons. David is survived by two sisters Barbara (Mervin) Butts of West Milton, Judy (Rick) Paradine of Angola, IN, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob (Kathy) Schulte of Celina.