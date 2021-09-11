CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

WATCH: Mateo Kovacic ALSO scores his first ever Stamford Bridge goal against Aston Villa!

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a day for firsts today! A free throw to Romelu Lukaku brings trouble to Aston Villa’s defence, as Chelsea push their lines forward alongside the striker. In an attempt to pass the ball to Aston Villa’s keeper, Tyrone Mings creates a great gift to Mateo Kovacic. The assistant to Lukaku’s first ever Stamford Bridge goal becomes the goalscorer, also scoring for the first time ever at our home turf.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Soccer-Lukaku, Kovacic break Stamford Bridge ducks as Chelsea beat Villa 3-0

LONDON (Reuters) -Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday for their 600th Premier League victory to move joint top of the standings alongside Manchester United after Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic scored for the first time at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku, who previously played for United, Everton and West Bromwich Albion,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel’s team have started the new campaign in good form, winning two and drawing one so far, while Villa have taken four points from their first three matches in something of a new era after selling Jack Grealish in the summer. Chelsea are boosted by the news that they are one of the teams who have ultimately been allowed to play their South American players after the international break fiasco, though Thiago Silva is in the line-up having not been a regular starter at the beginning of this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic: Great moment for me!

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic was delighted with victory over Aston Villa on Saturday night. Kovacic was on the scoresheet for the 3-0 win. He later said: “It was not an easy game, they played very aggressively. "But we played well, we won 3-0 and we are happy. For me it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Tyrone Mings
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Aston Villa score: Lukaku, Kovacic the difference

Mateo Kovacic scored a goal and assisted Romelu Lukaku’s first Chelsea goal at Stamford Bridge as the Blues beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday. Lukaku scored another in stoppage time after Cesar Azpilicueta’s nutmeg of a very poor Tyrone Mings to complete the score line. Chelsea joins Manchester United on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamford Bridge#Romelu#Aston Villa
Yardbarker

Watch: Saelemaekers gets first ever senior goal for Belgium with composed finish

There was a memorable evening for Alexis Saelemaekers last night as he scored his first ever senior goal for his country Belgium. The Milan winger made a run in behind the Czech Republic defence and after a link-up down the left side, Romelu Lukaku found Saelemaekers in behind and he did the rest with a gorgeous chip over the onrushing goalkeeper to make it 3-0 and virtually secure three more points for the Red Devils. Below are his highlights from the game, including the goal…
SOCCER
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham prepare January move for £25m-rated Serie A star; Aston Villa also keen

Tottenham prepare January offer for Weston McKennie; Aston Villa also interested. According to Calciomercato (h/t Birmingham Live), Tottenham are set to be rivalled by Aston Villa for the signing of Weston McKennie. The Premier League duo are preparing offers to be made in January itself. There are claims that the American, valued at £25m, could well be heading out of Juventus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Memphis Depay scores the Netherlands’ second goal against Turkey

Memphis Depay has big shoes to fill at Barcelona , but he’s filling them. The Dutchman has been tasked with filling the void left at Camp Nou by Lionel Messi, and has started the season well. He plays with an arrogance and a hint of the audacious that few players have, and even fewer players can get away with.
SOCCER
FanSided

Chelsea starting XI will be heavily rotated against Aston Villa

Chelsea is just four games into its 2021/22 campaign. The Blues have begun the season with a UEFA Super League trophy and seven points from three consecutive games, a solid start on all accounts. The addition of just two players this summer, Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez, will help Thomas Tuchel form his ideal starting XI for the biggest matches. We’ve likely seen the best version of this side (minus a swap at left wingback, perhaps) against Liverpool as it relates to personnel—although the performance was something to be proud of, as well.
UEFA
Tribal Football

​Aston Villa trio set to make return against Chelsea

Aston Villa could be set to welcome three first team players into the squad as they take on Chelsea in the Premier League. The Midlands club are hoping to pull off an upset against Thomas Tuchel's high flying Londoners on Saturday. According to Birmingham Mail, Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku was given just 18 minutes to shine on his first Chelsea debut before being overshadowed by Juan Mata's late heroics... his homecoming against Aston Villa will be like night and day as the Blues look to their £98m man for the goals

With Chelsea hanging on to a slender lead against 10-man Norwich in 2011, up went the board. New boss Andre Villas-Boas made one final throw of the dice as he opted to switch out the experienced Fernandes Torres for an 18-year-old forward who had just signed from Anderlecht. Romelu Lukaku...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy