WATCH: Mateo Kovacic ALSO scores his first ever Stamford Bridge goal against Aston Villa!
It is a day for firsts today! A free throw to Romelu Lukaku brings trouble to Aston Villa’s defence, as Chelsea push their lines forward alongside the striker. In an attempt to pass the ball to Aston Villa’s keeper, Tyrone Mings creates a great gift to Mateo Kovacic. The assistant to Lukaku’s first ever Stamford Bridge goal becomes the goalscorer, also scoring for the first time ever at our home turf.weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
Comments / 0