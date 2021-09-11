Angelina Jolie’s Thena Rumored For Solo MCU Movie

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has revealed that she didn't make the decision to divorce Brad Pitt, her estranged husband and father of her children, "lightly."According to Fox News, Jolie opened up about her marriage to Pitt in an interview published on Saturday by a news outlet. She said, "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children."When asked what the last five years had taken from her the actor responded, "I mean, in some ways, it's been the last decade. There's a lot I can't say."Jolie and Pitt were married for two years before she filed for divorce. They became single in 2019. Since divorcing, Pitt and Jolie have been locked in a custody battle. The former couple shares six kids. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Maddox is not included in the court battle due to his age.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO