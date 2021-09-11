CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What If…? EP Explains Why Show’s Time Travel Conflicts With Loki

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat If…? is currently expanding the MCU multiverse, with Jeffrey Wright’s Watcher introducing us to another vast, new reality each week. Marvel clearly planned the release of their original TV shows well as the animated anthology series works as the perfect follow-up to Loki, with its own multiversal, timeline-changing storyline. However, episode 4 of the ongoing show appeared to conflict with the Tom Hiddleston vehicle in a major way.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Wants Robert Downey Jr. To Lead A Major Franchise

Since gracefully bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has spent the two years relentlessly linked with a return as Iron Man in any number of projects, both real and entirely hypothetical, even though he said he’s done all that he can with Tony Stark.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 22 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Twenty-two new shows and movies are available to stream on Netflix today, with a variety of content for different ages and demographics as well as a heavy focus on anime movies, including four Inuyasha movies and a whopping seven Naruto movies. In addition to the selection of full-length anime films,...
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

‘Iron Man’ Fan-Favorite Is Officially Returning to the MCU

From the time we first met her in Iron Man (2008), it was clear that Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) was the only woman for Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.). Paltrow reprised her role as the billionaire’s leading lady in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Chris Evans As Captain America In New Fantastic Four Movie

To most people, Chris Evans is likely primarily known as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America thanks to his numerous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the past decade. But before he became the First Avenger, Evans put on another pair of tights. Evans first portrayed Johnny Storm /...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Jeffrey Wright
epicstream.com

The Ending of Marvel's What If..? Episode 5 Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It’s the perfect time to be a geek. Just imagine how amazing it is to have two great things combined into one, Marvel and a zombie apocalypse with all the heroes becoming flesh-eating monsters? That’s definitely one of the coolest that ever graced the screens. In What If..? Episode 5, all is here with a cliffhanger to look forward to as the ending is one that is open to possibilities.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#The Goat Movie Podcast#Nexus Point#Absolute Point#Marvel
epicstream.com

What If...? Writer Says Loki Made Her Regret Doctor Strange Episode

There is little doubt that the animated episodes of What If...? offer interesting new possibilities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But what if you can change the past? Writer AC Bradley says she regrets a key detail in the Doctor Strange episode after watching the MCU series Loki. What If...?...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why It’s Time for a TaleSpin Reboot

How many people remember the Disney cartoons that used to be a common staple of our day when we came home from school? Some folks might not remember programs like Ducktales, Darkwing Duck, Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers, or Talespin, which was modeled after the characters in The Jungle Book, with a few additions of course. But given all of the throwbacks that have been making their way to Disney+ over the past couple of years, it might be time to bring back this animated series since it was a lot of fun and easily be kept in the time period it occupied even with a few updates here and there. Set in what appears to be the 30s due to the fact that radio is the preferred medium and there’s no such thing as TV, Talespin starts out with Baloo running his own air cargo freight business along with his mechanic, the goofy but talented Wildcat. Every character is an anthropomorphized animal and unlike The Jungle Book, there are no humans in this world. Shere Khan and King Louie make regular appearances as well, with Khan being a very powerful figure in Cape Suzette, the name of the city.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

What If? Writer Has One Regret After Watching Loki

AC Bradley has been able to push the boundaries with Marvel's What If...?, the first animated series from Marvel Studios. In fact, just this past week, the writer and her writer's room unveiled a shockingly horrific zombie-themed episode that included an astonishingly high amount of gore for a Marvel project. Even then, the head writer has still had one regret — and it has directly to do with.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Cameo In Spider-Man: No Way Home To Set Up Fourth Movie

Once you put together all the characters who’ve already been confirmed plus all those that are rumored to appear, Spider-Man: No Way Home looks set to feature almost as many iconic heroes and villains as Avengers: Endgame. And, according to a new report, we have another one to add to the ever-growing list. In this case, a popular character from Sony’s Marvel universe is said to be dropping by the incoming threequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
wegotthiscovered.com

Ant-Man And The Wasp Star Could Return For Armor Wars

Don Cheadle just made his debut on Marvel’s What If…? animated series in today’s episode, following his cameo as Rhodey in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier pilot. But these small supporting roles are just paving the way for Cheadle’s very own Disney Plus show, Armor Wars. That’s right, War Machine’s time to shine is finally coming, in the form of this TV series that’ll see Rhodey having to protect Tony Stark’s legacy after some of his tech falls into the wrong hands.
TV SERIES
/Film

Benedict Cumberbatch Improvised Calling Tony Stark A 'Douchebag' In Avengers: Infinity War

Don't ask me why, but nothing lights up certain circles of film fans quite like (usually unsubstantiated) claims that a certain scene or line of dialogue was improvised in a major movie or show. If true, it usually tends to be overblown or a simple case where everyone talked over alternate lines or ways to play specific moments that might not necessarily have been present in the script itself. In short, there's nothing inherently better about improvisation versus sticking to the script!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy