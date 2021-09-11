What If…? EP Explains Why Show’s Time Travel Conflicts With Loki

How many people remember the Disney cartoons that used to be a common staple of our day when we came home from school? Some folks might not remember programs like Ducktales, Darkwing Duck, Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers, or Talespin, which was modeled after the characters in The Jungle Book, with a few additions of course. But given all of the throwbacks that have been making their way to Disney+ over the past couple of years, it might be time to bring back this animated series since it was a lot of fun and easily be kept in the time period it occupied even with a few updates here and there. Set in what appears to be the 30s due to the fact that radio is the preferred medium and there’s no such thing as TV, Talespin starts out with Baloo running his own air cargo freight business along with his mechanic, the goofy but talented Wildcat. Every character is an anthropomorphized animal and unlike The Jungle Book, there are no humans in this world. Shere Khan and King Louie make regular appearances as well, with Khan being a very powerful figure in Cape Suzette, the name of the city.

