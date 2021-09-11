2021 Flames Top 25 Under 25: #13 - Dan Vladar
Age: 23 (as of August 1 2021) 2020-21 Team: Boston Bruins (NHL), Providence Bruins (AHL) Stats: NHL - 2-2-1, .886 SV%, 3.40 GAA, AHL - 3-4-3, .923 SV%, 2.19 GAA. On the opening day of free agency, there was some expectation that the Calgary Flames were going to sign a veteran backup goaltender on a cheap deal. Instead, they swung a trade late in the day with the Boston Bruins, sending a third round pick in exchange for Dan Vladar.www.matchsticksandgasoline.com
