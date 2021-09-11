2021 Flames Top 25 Under 25: #13 - Dan Vladar

Alex Formenton drops one spot to 11th in this year’s list - but it’s genuinely just because of pipeline depth, not because Formenton has become a worse prospect. The speedster spent this past season splitting time between Belleville and Ottawa - spending 13 games in the AHL and 20 in the show. As an NHLer, Formenton cemented a role by the end of the season as an energy player in the bottom six who specializes in the penalty kill. The rookie spent the fifth most time of any Ottawa forward on the penalty kill, only trailing veteran PK specialists Nick Paul, Connor Brown, Chris Tierney and Austin Watson.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO