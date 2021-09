Georgia Releases Week Two Depth Chart

Just as expected, the University of Georgia did not opt to release their official depth chart for the home opener against UAB until a couple of hours before the kickoff at 3:30 PM EST.

SI Dawgs Daily brings you the official starters for today's game against UAB.

Offense

QB: JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett or Carson Beck

RB: Zamir White or James Cook

TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington

X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

SLOT: Kearis Jackson

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Travon Walker

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith

Left Corner: Ameer Speed

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

Key Backups: