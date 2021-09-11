Saved by the Militia: Arming an Army Against Terrorism

[On 9/18/2001, I published a column commending our first victory in the global war against radical Islamic fascism. As we commemorate the horrific losses we suffered on 9/11/2001, we should also remember the victory we enjoyed that same day thanks to the "unorganized" militia of the United States. On this, the twentieth anniversary of that victory, I am reposting the version I posted in the 10th anniversary of 9/11, which was itself a sign of those times.]