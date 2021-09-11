CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska’s Powerful 9/11 Tunnel Walk Remembered 20 Years Later

By Kati Kuuseoks
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmmOV_0btE3KT300

Nebraska is proud of its Cornhusker football team, as it should be. The team contributes a lot to the local communities and general culture of Nebraska. They also take a stand for important issues like supporting service members and first responders. The team recently dropped an inspiring video honoring service members and first responders, including their own Damian Jackson.

On the 20th Anniversary of an event as large-scale and tragic as the attacks on 9/11, we wouldn’t expect the team to stay silent on the matter. Of course, they didn’t. We’re sharing a special moment from the Huskers’ past, which includes one of the most powerful Tunnel Walks you’ll ever see. We’re also sharing the statement they issued this morning. Keep reading to join us, because we will #NeverForget.

Remembering the 2001 Nebraska Tribute

Following the events of September 11th, 2001, an emotional cloud hung over the world, but especially American citizens. That put the Nebraska football team, the Cornhuskers, in a really difficult spot on September 20th, 2001, nine days later. They were gearing up to host the largest crowd for a sporting event since the tragedies unfolded. What do you do in a situation like that? They knew they needed to do something big, but carefully and respectfully. So, they did.

For those that are unfamiliar with sports vernacular, a “Tunnel Walk” is simply a part of the opening ceremonies of a sporting event. It basically offers the crowd an introduction to each of the players they’re about to see face-off against each other. It also boosts the overall morale and gets the crowd hyped for the game.

What was so special about the Husker’s Tunnel Walk that year? Well, it didn’t actually feature any of the football players. Instead, the team opted to include local policemen, firefighters, and first responders. The reaction from over 100,000 spectators in Lincoln echoed throughout the stands, but its reach went far beyond that. The energy at that moment must have been insanely electric. You can check it out in the throwback footage posted by Fox below:

The Anniversary Statement

This year, the Huskers hopped on Twitter to commemorate the important date. They wrote: “On this game day in Lincoln, we remember & honor the victims, survivors, and first responders who gave their lives to save others on September 11th, 2001.” Also included at the end of the post, the hashtag #NeverForget.

You can check out the Tweet which also shares details about their upcoming game later today here:

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Tulane Unveils Spectacular New Helmets Taking Jab at the SEC with Conference Championship Sticker

Plenty of college football players and coaches have trash-talked about their opponents leading up to their Saturday matchups. Yet the Tulane Green Wave football team might’ve just created a new way to get under the skin of the opposition. The team is trolling their next opponent Ole Miss with SEC conference championship stickers that will adorn their helmets on game day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

High School Football Coach’s Surprising Reaction To Player Quitting the Team Goes Viral

A high school football coach doesn’t just lead a team of young men to victory on the field. Ideally, he gives them the tools they need to find victory in their everyday life. For some, the lessons they learned playing ball in school stick with them and drive them even into adulthood. For instance, Lee Brice talked about how his high school football experience shaped him as a man on The Marty Smith Podcast. The men who instill lasting life lessons aren’t just coaches, they’re leaders.
CORONADO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Outsider.com

NFL Announces ‘Hard Knocks’ Will Feature Indianapolis Colts in First In-Season Edition

NFL Films has announced the next season of their critically acclaimed show, Hard Knocks. The show is loved by many fans. By showing behind-the-scenes looks at NFL teams each season, the show is must-watch television. However, this season will be truly special. It is the first season to take place DURING the season. Follow the Indianapolis Colts starting November 17th on HBO.
NFL
Outsider.com

ESPN’s Bart Scott Bets He Will Shave an Eyebrow Off If Eagles Beat the 49ers

Week two of the NFL season has barely started and already ESPN’s Bart Scott has laid down the wildest bet of the season. While appearing on ESPN’s Get Up the former NFL star put a lot of faith in the San Fransico 49ers. The Niners have an upcoming matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Scott thinks it is such a sure thing, he bet his right eyebrow on San Fransisco.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Huskers#9 11#American Football#Neverforget#Cornhuskers#Fox College Football#Cfbonfox#Tweet#Ne#Huskers
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Hints at Concert Dates ‘Coming Soon’ in Cryptic Post

This summer, artists across the country started hitting the road and rocking shows. After more than a year of staying home and waiting, the gates opened and they were back on stage. However, some of country music’s biggest names are yet to embark on a tour. Recently, George Strait announced a handful of shows between this fall and 2022. It looks like Alan Jackson is preparing to hit the road as well.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

98-Year-Old Georgia WWII Veteran To Receive France’s Highest Decoration, the Legion of Honor

One WWII veteran from Georgia will be receiving the highest possible honor from the French government on Friday. Louis Graziano is 98-years-old. He is a World War II veteran that still remembers facing off with German troops back in 1945. Back in the day, he was a U.S. Army master sergeant who was stationed in Reims, France. And he remembers when the Germans showed up to finally surrender. He explained to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution how happy he was that the war was finally coming to an end.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Poses with Iconic Stars of Yesteryear Howard Cosell and Lee Majors in Throwback Snap

We’re taking a trip back in time with “Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert. What’s she doing with Howard Cosell and Lee Majors?. Talk about a 1970s flashback, Outsiders. Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the classic NBC family drama, is shown sitting below Majors with Cosell. All three of them appear to be on a picnic bench.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Brantley Gilbert Releases ‘Gone But Not Forgotten’ Dedicated To the 13 Americans Killed in Afghanistan Attack

On August 26th, two suicide bombers attacked the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, and killed several. Thirteen US service members were among the fallen. The attack shook that American population. In response, Brantley Gilbert posted “Gone But Not Forgotten,” on his Instagram two days later. He hoped to harness the healing power of music with his never-before-recorded song. However, he had no idea how much it would resonate with his fans.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave: Explorers Make Incredible Discovery of 8 More Miles of Passageways

The longest cave system in the world continues to grow, with an additional eight miles of passageways discovered recently in Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park. The National Park Service (NPS) released an announcement last week with the news. Per the press release, members of the Cave Research Foundation (CRF) “mapped and documented” the additional miles of passageways. The added eight miles brings the cave’s grand total to 420 miles long.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

209K+
Followers
22K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy