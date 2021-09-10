CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Perry Public Schools welcomes Jessica Garrison to education team

pdjnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This is part of an ongoing series to welcome the new educators and paraprofessionals of Perry Public Schools to the community. Perry Public Schools recently introduced another new educator: Jessica Garrison. She is serving as a high school teacher, instructing English, AP Language and Mythology. She is originally from Texhoma, Oklahoma and graduated from Texhoma High School in…

www.pdjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hicksvillenews.com

Hicksville Public Schools Welcome Back Students

Hicksville Public Schools welcomed back students for the 2021-22 school year on Sept. 1. Students arrived at their buildings, eager to meet their new teachers and classmates. The excitement of being back in the classroom was apparent, even behind face masks. The district wishes all of its students and staff a successful school year.
HICKSVILLE, NY
Daily Republic

Eye on Education: What’s worth teaching in public schools?

“What did you learn during your first 12 years of education that matters in your life today?”. This question posed by Harvard professor David Perkins rests at the center of a longstanding debate in America over the purposes, contents and structures of public schooling. Think about this for a second....
EDUCATION
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Public Schools: Bridging the gap to higher education for local students

Students graduating from Las Cruces Public Schools and the surrounding area are fortunate to have access to local higher education that can serve as a gateway to fulfilling careers in the future. New Mexico State University and Doña Ana Community College welcome local graduates with open arms and are working hard to create diverse offerings, succinct degree plans and many levels of support for our diverse learners to ensure their success. Coming out of remote learning in 2020, they have seen a slight drop in enrollment of new graduates. Around the country, the price of higher education is rising. However, we have something to celebrate in New Mexico in that, as of this school year, the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship will cover 100 percent of tuition costs for new graduates who make adequate progress in their college studies starting in the second semester. How then, can we encourage our young people to take advantage of hometown higher education?
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Boston

Teachers Union: ‘MCAS Has Allowed White Supremacy To Flourish In Public Schools’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association is speaking out against MCAS, saying the state’s standardized test “has allowed white supremacy to flourish in public schools.” The teachers union is endorsing a bill that would eliminate the MCAS graduation requirement in the state. The bill scheduled for a committee hearing Monday on Beacon Hill would offer “multiple pathways” for students to demonstrate educational competency, outside of standardized testing. MTA President Merrie Najimy said the MCAS has been “alienating students who have diverse backgrounds and differentiated learning styles.” “The implementation of the MCAS and other standardized tests has had the exact opposite effect of...
BOSTON, MA
Gainesville.com

Alachua County Public Schools welcomes new testing model

Superintendent Carlee Simon welcomed Gov. Ron DeSantis's decision to end the high stakes Florida Statewide Assessment (FSA) and focus more on a plan with that will monitor progress and promote a student's individual growth. The new plan called Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) plan would make Florida the first...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ongoing Series#Perry Public Schools#Ap#Texhoma High School
Stephen Wakefield, Discovery Education

Portsmouth Public Schools Becomes the Latest School System to Select Discovery Education to Support Student Achievement

SILVER SPRING, MD (Wednesday, September 15, 2021)—Portsmouth Public Schools (PPS) today announced a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the district’s five-year strategic plan, Expedition to 2025: Purpose. Promise. Success. Through this new collaboration, educators and students districtwide will receive access to a suite of Discovery Education’s award-winning digital learning resources. With these resources, district educators are empowered to promote educational excellence by engaging all students in meaningful learning experiences at home, in the classroom, or wherever instruction takes place. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.  
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Florida Phoenix

This Labor Day, let’s renew our commitment to students, educators and public schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Our country was founded on the premise that in order to protect our democracy, we need an educated electorate. It was our Founding Fathers who established the basis of public schools — an American idea. Today, millions of educators nationwide continue this mission, even in the middle of a pandemic, ensuring that every child in […] The post This Labor Day, let’s renew our commitment to students, educators and public schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
JOBS
rockfordsun.com

Rockford Public School District No. 205 Board of Education Met Aug. 24

Rockford Public School District No. 205 Board of Education Met Aug. 24. C. Recitation of Mission Statement: The Mission of Rockford Public Schools is to collaboratively engage all students in a first class education for a changing world. 2. Public Hearing on the Tentative 2021-2022 Budget. 3. Petitions & Communications...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wgtd.org

Coalition Urges Support for Kenosha School Board and Public Education

(WGTD)---A coalition of citizen groups expressed support Tuesday evening for the embattled Kenosha School Board and the mandatory mask mandate that it recently passed over loud objections. Leaders of eight groups spoke at a rally at Lincoln Park. A central theme was opposition to calls from some anti-maskers to keep...
KENOSHA, WI
audacy.com

BJU expanding School of Education

GREENVILLE, S.C. (September 9, 2021) — Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced today that the BJU School of Education is expanding its name to the School of Education and Human Services to better reflect its growing academic offerings. “We’re adding to our programs in the Division of Educational, Child...
GREENVILLE, SC
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Public Schools Hiring Substitute Teachers & Educational Assistants

WILMINGTON, MA – Wilmington Public Schools is seeking substitute teachers at the elementary school, middle school and high school levels, according to a job listing posted on September 10, 2021. Substitute teacher rates in Wilmington are as follows:. Day to day: $80/day without a DESE license, $90/day with a DESE...
WILMINGTON, MA
northeastnebraskanews.us

Kindergartners begin their education at local schools

OSMOND — Eighteen kindergartners began their educational careers at Osmond Community School and St. Mary’s Catholic School. Instructors Leah Kuhl and Rebecca Geneski provided the following information about their students. St. Mary’s Kindergarten. (Rebecca Geneski) These darling students are shown holding their Reading Buddy Pets who live in their book...
OSMOND, NE
Florida Times-Union

Guest Column: Public schools have a responsibility to educate students without politics

This is how democracy works. It's a legal, orderly, and fair process with input from a broad spectrum of interests. Enter Amy Donofrio, a public school teacher who filed suit against her employer and is aggrieved that she was being held to professional standards that all others, teachers and administrators, in public education must subscribe to as a condition for employment.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy