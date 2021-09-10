PHSAA to host annual ‘Class sign-in’ at Cherokee Strip Celebration; banquet postponed

Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Woodland will reschedule its “Celebrate Woodland” Sesquicentennial celebration from October 2021 to Spring 2022. Originally scheduled for October 16 and 17, these community events commemorating the City of Woodland’s formal incorporation on February 22, 1871 will be postponed to keep our community safe and healthy. A series of downtown live music events at local businesses will still occur on October 16, and we hope Woodlanders head downtown to shop small and eat locally that Saturday. In the interim, the City continues to encourage all residents to get vaccinated if they have not done so already. Stay tuned to the City’s website, social media accounts, and celebratewoodland.org for the announcement of an alternate date, likely in April 2022.

WOODLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO