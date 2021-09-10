CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHSAA to host annual ‘Class sign-in’ at Cherokee Strip Celebration; banquet postponed

pdjnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Perry High School Alumni Association has moved their annual Celebration Class sign-in event over to the Courthouse Square on Cedar Street across from the Alumni building (606 Cedar) for the Cherokee Strip Celebration and parade on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Alumni Association will also have an entry in the parade. The group will continue its annual tradition of having graduation class sheets…

www.pdjnews.com

