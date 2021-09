NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the families of those who lost loved ones in the 9/11 attacks, remembering the fallen isn’t a once a year event. It’s every day. As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports, Kerri Kiefer-Viverito lost her brother. At the Viverito home, there’s a tribute of flags in red, white and blue to the fallen heroes of 9/11. “My brother’s flag is the one with the yellow ribbon,” Kiefer-Viverito said. Her brother is Michael Kiefer, just 25 when he ran into the south tower and never came out. “The pain of losing him is hard,” Kiefer-Viverito said. “And it’s real… But I’m blessed...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO