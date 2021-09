The last time the Dallas Mavericks made it out of the first-round of the playoffs, they went on to win the NBA Finals. This was in 2011 and since then, the Mavericks really have not been a terrific team in the league. Since winning their only title in 2011, Dallas has gone a very underwhelming 393-394, so at least they are consistent!

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO