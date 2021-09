Lafourche Parish estimated date of restoration is still September 29. As of 9:00 a.m. September 13, there are 27,436 (62%) customers that remain without power. While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, Entergy expects to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of the date. They are expecting to continue the focus while they expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. The area suffered massive damage, and the electric network in southern portions of the parish will have to be completely rebuilt. These areas, including Golden Meadow and areas south of Golden Meadow, may experience outages that extend beyond September 29.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO