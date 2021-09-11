CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happens When A Biotech Stock Blows Up: How Our Hedged Portfolio Method Limited The Damage With Cassava Sciences

By David Pinsen, Portfolio Armor
 6 days ago
Screen capture via Cassava Sciences' video for their Simulfilam Alzheimer's disease treatment. In our last post (Corona Doom 2.0: Vaccine Mandate), we mentioned a biotech stock that has done well since our system picked it: coronavirus vaccine maker BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), which is up 93% since it hit our top names in May. We're not always so lucky though. Another biotech stock our system picked this year, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) has struggled since. Maybe something similar will happen to the COVID vaccine makers in the future. Here's a look at what happens in our hedged portfolios when we get one wrong.

