What Happens When A Biotech Stock Blows Up: How Our Hedged Portfolio Method Limited The Damage With Cassava Sciences

Screen capture via Cassava Sciences' video for their Simulfilam Alzheimer's disease treatment. In our last post (Corona Doom 2.0: Vaccine Mandate), we mentioned a biotech stock that has done well since our system picked it: coronavirus vaccine maker BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), which is up 93% since it hit our top names in May. We're not always so lucky though. Another biotech stock our system picked this year, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) has struggled since. Maybe something similar will happen to the COVID vaccine makers in the future. Here's a look at what happens in our hedged portfolios when we get one wrong.