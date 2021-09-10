Agenda released for Monday Commissioner meeting

DE SOTO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 7:00 PM MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LMC Virtually live streamed on the District website - www.desoto.k12.wi.us AGENDA 1.0 Call to order 2.0 Roll Call 3.0 Proof of giving public notice Posted on school doors; in the Vernon County Times on 9/15/21; at banks and post offices in De Soto, Ferryville, Genoa and Stoddard; at Pronto, Ferryville Cheese Store and Red Mound Store on 9/17/21 and broadcast over WVRQ Radio 4.0 Approve Agenda 5.0 Public Comment Time 6.0 Committee And Other Reports 6.1 Policy Committee Report 6.2 Building, Grounds & Transportation Committee Report 7.0 Business 7.1 Approval of Receipts and Expenditures 7.2 Approval of Minutes dated 8/16/21 7.3 Resignations, Hiring, Transfers and Approval of Volunteers 7.4 Donations 7.5 Fund 80 7.6 ESSER Funding Utilization Plan Update 7.7 Coulee Connections Alternative Education Agreement 7.8 2021-22 Preliminary Budget 7.9 Start College Now Requests??? 7.10 Early Graduation Requests??? 7.11 Open Village of Genoa School Board Seat 8.0 Reports 8.1 Principals' & Directors' Reports 8.2 District Administrator's Report 9.0 Correspondence 10.0 Items for the October 2021 Board Meeting 11.0 Adjournment As a reminder, the school board is a meeting held in public and is open to the public to attend. The Board by vote may take action on any or all of the known items listed in the agenda. Changes to the agenda may be made up to 24 hours prior to board meetings. Changes will be posted at each school site. 9/15 LAC86518 WNAXLP.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO