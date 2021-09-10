City of Perry City council reviews, discusses presentations; approve, deny zoning and rezoning applications
The City of Perry opened their regular meeting, beginning at 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7. All PMA, Council members were present. Council member Gloria Brown offered invocation and Mayor Bill Streller opened the PMA, council meetings. All regular items for the PMA agenda were approved. Dave Osburn, General Manager for OMPA offered a presentation concerning the City of Perry’s wholesale power…www.pdjnews.com
Comments / 0