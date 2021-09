Two thousand, nine hundred and ninety-six people died on September 11th, 2001, and thousands more would follow in the 20 years since that day. As we continue to watch the horrific events unfolding in Afghanistan, the 20 year anniversary seems harder than all the ones before it. What was already an emotional day for many Americans is made all the harder as we see more lives being lost. As an Army Veteran of Afghanistan and the Commander of our American Legion Post, I struggled to find the words for this piece . . . and I’m still not sure that I did an adequate job. If you’re struggling through this, please know that you aren’t alone.

