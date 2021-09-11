CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach looks to ban childless adults from park playgrounds

By CNN
CBS 58
Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH, California (KCAL) -- The Long Beach City Council is considering a proposal that would ban adults unaccompanied by children from entering park playgrounds. The motion, which was co-authored by four councilmembers, calls for “kid zones,” which would be designated as “safe spaces” for children at parks, playgrounds and beaches. Only adults who are accompanying a child under the age of 12 would be allowed to enter.

