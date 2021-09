After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Kay County Free Fair is making its grand return to Blackwell this week. The fair is going on now through Saturday. With that being said, traffic can get busy within the area of the fairgrounds south of downtown. Four-way stop signs are currently set up along Main Street at the Lawrence and Ferguson intersections for the Kay County Free Fair.

KAY COUNTY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO