About 40 states in the U.S. have waiting lists for individuals with developmental disabilities who need home and community-based services, and our state is among them. Here in Oklahoma, some 6,000 individuals are waiting for services, and many have been waiting for years— our state’s list stretches back more than a decade. But the good news is, thanks to leadership here within the Senate, the…

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO