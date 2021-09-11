CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Does Chris Christie Really Think About Donald Trump Today?

By J.E. Reich
 6 days ago
The term "history repeats itself" might be trite in its redundant use, but sometimes, it manifests in truly mind-boggling ways. Take the latest example of its implementation: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. In the months leading up to Donald Trump's eventual nomination for his GOP candidacy in the 2016 presidential race (a race Trump went on to win), Christie transformed from one of Trump's biggest naysayers to a yes-man vying for a slot as his VP running-mate.

