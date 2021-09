A 6'3" SG is an uphill battle into the NBA....(as Kyle can attest)....I also expect his game is pretty polished now (seems so on the highlights)....so don't know if the NBA would see "upside"-- (which is part of what sux about NBA scouting and part of why the National team struggled with vastly superior talent-- then NBA is looking to sell tickets and generate hype. Only one team a year generates hype by winning the Natty--- the rest have to do it with spectacular players. Zion's pelicans had more press his first year than most teams that made the playoffs!)

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO