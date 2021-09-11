TIFF 2021: Violet, A Banquet, Kicking Blood
Three stories of very troubled women unfolded in Toronto in the first few days of the 2021 International Film Festival, with mixed but largely frustrating results. The best of the three is Justine Bateman's "Violet," featuring a performance from Olivia Munn that earned raves when the film premiered at South by Southwest earlier this year. Bateman has given Munn her most complex, challenging role to date as a film executive balancing a high-stress life with issues of severe anxiety and issues of self-worth. Bateman's film is experimental in a sense, trying to capture the daily existence of insecurity with tools that only cinema can provide, and it's easy to appreciate the ambition of it even if I didn't quite believe everything about it.
