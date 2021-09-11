Blood screenings to be held by Weston Rotary Club and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — On Sept. 25 and Oct. 3, the Weston Rotary Club and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital (SJMH) will be hosting Rotary Blood Screenings. From 7-10 a.m., participants can receive a variety of tests, including “anemia panels, wellness panels, PSA, A1C, Vitamin D, testosterone, and more.” The screenings will be held at the parking lot behind SJMH.www.wboy.com
