CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a season-opening victory over the Kansas City Chiefs

By Nathan Zegura
clevelandbrowns.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, the most anticipated Browns season in recent memory is here, and the 2021 season will begin where the magical 2020 season came to its conclusion, Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns will travel to Kansas City to take on the two-time defending AFC Champions in a game that will be an excellent barometer to see how far this team and its new-look defense have come this offseason. The Chiefs are led by MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are under the watchful eye of coach Andy Reid and boast the No. 1 offense in the NFL, which features elite playmakers in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. They have an excellent defense as well that features stars in DE Chris Jones and S Tyrann Mathieu. As the 2021 season starts, the Chiefs are the team to beat for anyone in the AFC with aspirations for a historic season.

www.clevelandbrowns.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

What the Chiefs are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Chiefs, we're checking out what they're saying in Kansas City about the game. We're playing a really good football team. It'll be a great test for us to see where we're at, and I'm excited for it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping for another Super Bowl run this year. The Chiefs, who fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl to end last season, are opening the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns. It’s a repeat of the Divisional Round playoff game from last season.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Mcdowell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Why Josh Gordon would be an ideal grab for Brett Veach

It’s quite possible that Josh Gordon is going to be officially listed as a free agent wide receiver very soon. If that’s the case, the Kansas City Chiefs would do very well by convincing him to sign. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Gordon is on the verge of being...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Browns#Afc Champions#Mvp#De Chris Jones#The Kansas City Chiefs 2#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Pro Football Focus
clesportstalk.com

Is the Cleveland Browns Defense Bad on Purpose?

On Sunday the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs clashed in a rematch of last season’s 2nd round playoff matchup. A matchup that ultimately led to a 22-17 heartbreaker with a questionable no-call on a clear helmet-to-helmet hit. This time around, the Browns came out with a vengeance and took...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Kyle Brandt Rips Bears Sitting Justin Fields for His Development

Brandt rips Bears sitting Fields for his development excuse originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL Network's Kyle Brandt just ripped to shreds the idea of sitting a rookie quarterback like the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields under the guise of his development. That's been the plan head coach Matt Nagy...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Takes Shot At Mayfield’s Game Ending INT

For the first two quarters of Sunday’s game, the Browns were handing Kansas City their backsides. Baker Mayfield was completing some tough passes, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were slashing and gashing. Rookie receiver Anthony Schwartz looked more than capable in filling in for Odell Beckham Jr. Jarvis Landry played...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Hughes talks game-sealing interception, big performance in first game with Chiefs

One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ most underrated offseason acquisitions, cornerback Mike Hughes made a major statement in his first game for his new team. After playing solid coverage against an underrated Browns receiving corps, Hughes made the decisive play of the home opener when he intercepted Baker Mayfield late in the fourth quarter to put the Week 1 win on ice.
NFL
chatsports.com

Kansas City Chiefs roster

Current cap space: $2.6 million. This includes the estimated salary cap impacts of all known signings and releases. More information about that figure is available below the tables. Most recent transactions: DB Zayne Anderson elevated to roster (9/11). LB Elijah Sullivan signed to practice squad (9/11). CB Shakur Brown released...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy