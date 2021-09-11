CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns elevate LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar to active roster

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns have elevated LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar (pronounced nuh-GAR) to the active roster from the practice squad. Lee is 6-3, 230 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Kansas State. Originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, Lee has appeared in 50 career games and logged 53 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack, while adding 13 special teams stops. He appeared in eight games with the Browns in 2020. A native of Blue Springs, Mo., Lee will wear No. 52.

