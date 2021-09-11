CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

On Empowering Community Financial Institutions: Interview with Har Rai Khalsa, MK Decision's CEO

By mkdecision
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MK Decision is a startup that makes decisions for financial institutions. The startup is based in San Francisco and aims to help community banks and credit unions get credit cards and loans. The founder and his brother combined their backgrounds to create a financial technology company to help institutions to convert off of paper and automate back-office processes. HackerNoon: What do you love about your startup? What's most exciting about your traction to date? The most exciting thing is the reputation we are building in the banking and credit union industry.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Viewpoint: Investing in minority businesses empowers communities

Small, minority-owned businesses are vital to our nation’s stability and economy. They create new jobs, fuel passions, and serve as beacons of hope and prosperity in local communities. We understand this, and are also aware of the challenges these businesses face to sustain their operations, especially the challenges created by the pandemic. All things considered, we are in constant pursuit of making a difference in the communities we serve.
SMALL BUSINESS
u.today

Binance CEO Says Financial Institutions Are Coming "Big Time"

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently told The South China Morning Post that financial institutions are coming “big time.”. The largest crypto exchange is seeing an increasing number of institutional investors, according to Zhao. The Binance boss adds that traditional financial services firms and traditional venture capital investors are joining the...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

"Help Developers Connect Blockchains to the Off-Chain World" Alan Durnev, CTO at PARSIQ

Alan is the CTO at PARSIQ, a platform where anyone (coder or non-coder, individual, team or enterprise) can build and deploy blockchain to off-chain connections with just a few clicks or a few lines of code, saving on infrastructure costs. The company has 80+ companies using its platform for different purposes, such as: end-user notifications delivery, real-time on--chain management, compliance management, different sorts of finance & ID analytics.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Ceo#Financial Institutions#Credit Unions#Mk Decision
beincrypto.com

Institutional Interest in Solana Growing, Says FTX CEO

Solana, an Ethereum challenger, has been seeing more interest from institutional players according to Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX exchange. Solana is an enterprise-grade blockchain, which was created by Anatoly Yakovenko. It is backed by Alameda Research and FTX Exchange, which all fall under the watchful eye of crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. According to Bankman-Fried, Solana’s compelling long-term roadmap as a blockchain means that it will be able to support industrial uses of crypto. According to Bankman-Fried, NFTs, decentralized finance, and the launch of the Pyth Network market-data feed has contributed, at least in part, to Solana’s popularity. Bankman-Fried is busy with the development of the Serum derivatives exchange on top of Solana’s network.
MARKETS
theloopnewspaper.com

Safe 1 Credit Union recognized as one of nation's strongest financial institutions

Safe 1 Credit Union was recently awarded an A+ rating by DepositAccounts.com, in their quarterly financial health evaluation of every federally-insured bank and credit union in the Unites States. This honor recognizes Safe 1 as one of the strongest financial institutions in the country, and represents the highest grade given by the organization.
CREDITS & LOANS
American Banker

Achieving financial wellness: innovative companies empowering consumers

As millions of consumers struggle to overcome financial instability, a new generation of fintechs are stepping in to redefine financial wellness. In this Aite report you’ll:. Learn about the multifaceted challenges consumers face. Meet the tech innovators that are empowering consumers to achieve financial wellness. These consumers make up a...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

USAQ CEO Discusses Financial Improvements in Q2, Product Projections in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB:USAQ) ('the Company'), who provides an update on the Company's second quarter financial results and projections for both current and future products. After...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
theedgemarkets.com

MOF: Development Financial Institutions to have strategic role in restoring nation's businesses and employment opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 6): Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) have a strategic role in the country's efforts to restore and retain the capacity of businesses to provide various employment opportunities and support Malaysians' livelihoods, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF). In a statement today, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul...
ECONOMY
Spotlight News

Spotlight on Finance: Retirement Planning in the Pandemic’s Wake

By Andrew Alessi, CFP, Senior Vice President, Key Private Bank ALBANY – The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting financial uncertainty – including widespread layoffs and stock market volatility – have taken a toll on many Americans’ short- and long-term budgeting and savings goals, particularly when it comes to retirement planning. Facing immediate and difficult decisions, by […]
ALBANY, NY
HackerNoon

Learnings from Michael Bettua, CEO and Co-Founder of Volan Technology

Co-founder of Volan Technology was interviewed by Hacker News. He was an early executive at Silknet Software ($4.2B exit) and BladeLogic ($900M exit) Volan's software and sensors automatically form an independent self-healing wireless mesh network with no dependency on smartphones, GPS or Wi-Fi. This makes it easy to implement anywhere, protective of user privacy, and not vulnerable to network or power outages. The company started with a focus on fundamentally improving emergency response effectiveness in schools using new micro-location technology and AI.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Announces Ambitious Plans To Expand Customer Offerings on Its Platforms

US crypto exchange Coinbase is seeking membership with the National Futures Association (NFA) amid proposed plans to expand its customer offerings. The company says it is pushing to offer futures and derivatives trading on its platforms. In an interview with The Scoop podcast, head of institutional sales Brett Tejpaul said...
MARKETS
readwrite.com

9 Financial Decisions That Should Be No-Brainers

On any given day, you’re faced with countless financial decisions. How much should you spend on lunch? Are you paying the best rate for your health insurance? Can you afford a vacation this year? While life would be easier if you were able to coast by, that’s not reality. The...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Gazette

Colorado Springs financial institutions flush with cash

After 1½ years of federal stimulus payments and extra unemployment benefits, Colorado Springs-area financial institutions are flush with cash — deposits have grown more than $4.5 billion since 2019. Local bank and credit union deposits surged 33.7% during the two-year period to $18.1 billion, according to reports from the Federal...
COLORADO STATE
cryptopolitan.com

Financial institutions continue to flock to crypto – Binance

More financial institutions continue to turn to crypto. Zhao calls crypto multiasset class technology. CEO of Binance Crypto Exchange, Changpeng Zhao, has said that traditional financial institutions and investors have continued to flock into cryptocurrencies in recent times. Zhao said that most of these financial institutions have their sights set...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group may sell U.S. banking arm

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is exploring the sale of its U.S. banking unit MUFG Union Bank, about 13 years after it acquired the West Coast lender for $3.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report published on Friday. Citing people familiar with the deal, the news service reported the Japanese banking giant has held preliminary talks with potential buyers about a deal and may soon hire an investment bank to launch a formal sales process. As mergers heat up between smaller banks to compete with larger players such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as well as financial technology companies, some overseas banks are mulling the sale of their U.S. operations to benefit from lofty acquisition prices.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

508
Followers
8K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy