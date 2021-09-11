5 betting predictions for week one of the 2021 NFL season

“Dr. Alan” Dumond, @Wizardpicks, Wizardraceandsports.com. Analysis: Polar opposites is the best way to describe public perception of these teams, as the public is high on the Bills and ready to fade the Steelers. Last season, Pittsburgh’s defense kept the high-powered Bills offense in check, and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen played one of his worst games, albeit in a 26-15 win. The difference in that one was Ben Roethlisberger’s interception returned for a touchdown. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will have his team prepared. The always tough Pittsburgh defense, led by 2020 NFL sack leader T.J. Watt, will keep the Steelers competitive, with a chance at an outright upset.
