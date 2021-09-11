5 betting predictions for week one of the 2021 NFL season

Football is back! It was a roller coaster of a week that saw some crazy games. We also saw some surprising inactives, along with some surprising performances. Sadly we saw the injury bug bite again with many players in Week 1, including Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jerry Jeudy go down. If your team lost this week it may not be the worst, the wavier wire is loaded with high upside players heading into Week 2. I am here to break down a few early players to target. Players like Mark Ingram, Elijah Mitchell, Tyrod Taylor, and Kenneth Gainwell are all available, but are they the answer to your team’s struggles?

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO