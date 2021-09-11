3 amazing tech finds that can help you keep an eye on your pets

When you have multiple cats in your home, cleaning the litter boxes can become a big task. But if you don’t have enough litter boxes for all your cats, you could be headed for trouble. Multiple litter boxes definitely mean more cleaning, but they also mean happier, more secure cats who are more confident in their litter box habits. More boxes could contribute to fewer litter box accidents in your home, so in the long run, getting a few extra litter boxes could save you trouble. When you understand how cats think about using their litter boxes, you’ll see why it’s so important to have enough to go around.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO