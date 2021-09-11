CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 amazing tech finds that can help you keep an eye on your pets

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you want to keep an eye on Miss Mittens while she bathes on her cat tower or you’re trying to solve the mystery of which pup gnaws on your shoes while you’re at work, pet cameras offer a plethora of benefits. With features ranging from two-way audio to continuous footage, the pet-tech industry has stepped up its game. Now, vacationing pet parents don’t have to fret about leaving their fur babies with a sitter. We’ve rounded up some of the most amazing tech finds that can help you keep an eye on your pets while you’re not at home. Let’s check them out.

