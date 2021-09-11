CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

The Relevance of Infrastructure-as-Code Concepts in Security

By Check Point Software
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) is a process that automates the provisioning and management of cloud resources. IaC software takes some input scripts describing a desired state and then communicates with the cloud vendor to make the reality match that desired state. This article will cover the important aspects of IAC, starting with how it came to life (i.e., which problems it solved), followed by its benefits, and finally how to integrate it into your organization. Yaffa Finkelstein, Product Marketing Manager Cloud Application Security*

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Itproportal

The escalating threat of cybercrime: why it’s time for a whole new security infrastructure

The global outbreak of Covid 19 and the resulting switch to online working and a new dependence on IT has seen cybercrime increase dramatically. According to research, UK businesses lost over £6.2 million to cyber scams this past year, with a 31 percent increase in the number of attacks during the height of the pandemic. Cybercrime will continue to damage businesses, institutions and governments unless a radical new approach to rebuilding security infrastructure is taken.
PUBLIC SAFETY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Securing critical infrastructure requires collaboration between industry, agencies

This content is sponsored by Microsoft Federal. With the recent cybersecurity executive order and the critical infrastructure control systems memo, President Joe Biden’s administration is making cybersecurity a top priority. Federal News Network sat down with Jason Payne, chief technology officer for Microsoft Federal, and Steve Faehl, chief technology officer of security for Microsoft Federal, to dig deeper into these recent moves, what makes them important, and how federal agencies can partner with industry to achieve their goals.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Security#Cloud Management#Iac#Product Marketing
marketresearchtelecast.com

Security patch: Possible loophole for malicious code in Thunderbird closed

Anyone who accesses e-mails with Thunderbird should bring the client up to date. The developers have closed two security holes. Attackers set according to a warning from Mozilla to a loophole (CVE-2021-38493 “high“) successfully, this could result in a memory error.” With enough effort, attackers could use it to execute malicious code, presumably Mozilla.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Is this New macOS Dock the Answer to Virtual Collaboration?

Remotion is a virtual office that puts your hybrid team right on your desktop. Charley is currently located in Chicago, Illinois, but used to work in San Francisco at Google. He says his team is highly distributed and motivated to solve the problems of Remote work. He is looking forward to being able to go back into an office, but it won't look the same. He wants to be able to have meetings while in person without feeling like the remote teammates are left out.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

A Primer on Decoupling SQL Engines from Hive Data Warehouse

Alluxio Structured Data Management is part of the framework for the open-source toolkit. The framework is designed to work with existing Hive Metastore databases. The tool is called Under Database (UDB) and manages connections to external metadata services. In the 2.2 release, there is an implementation of the UDB for the Hive Metastore. In future versions, support for the AWS Glue UDB will be added to the Alluxi catalog. The Alluxie catalog can manage and serve table metadata for structured data.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How I Integrated Cucumber Framework into a Test Project for BDD Implementation

Cucumber Framework performs well in BDD implementation. Many companies are using BDD to develop test projects in development teams. I'll tell you how to create a test project from scratch and start developing it in accordance with BDD. To get started, let's open a command line and generate a templated cucumber project from the maven archetype database. The “Gherkin” plugin is needed because the test scripts and test steps are written in the Gherkin language.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

How Shift-Right Testing Can Build Product Resiliency

In today's world of hyperscale applications, teams want to move fast and deploy new features to production as quickly as possible. Teams want to focus on getting features quickly into the hands of the end-user to learn about usage patterns and whether users like or dislike the feature. It is difficult to simulate all user scenarios in test environments and therefore developers prefer a quick feedback loop from production. Shift-right testing is an approach that facilities building this quick feedback loop. This articles discusses different ways to perform shift-right testing.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Multi-Channel Notifications Using AWS Stack: How to Set them up

Notifications are core to many software products today, from apps to e-commerce stores. Multi-channel notifications become a strategic concern when companies realize that they cannot cater to their users, who are present on a variety of channels, with a one-size-fits-all approach. If you already have AWS experience, it makes sense to build notifications in AWS since you’ll already be familiar with the AWS APIs. Amazon Web Services offers two products for end-user notifications: SES and SNS.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

What are the Relevant Updates in Modzy 2.0 Container Template

Modzy is an enterprise software platform equipped to manage and host machine learning models built in any programming language or framework – at scale. At the heart of this capability is Modzy’s abstraction for a machine learning model which enables the platform to use containers and container orchestration tools. As such, the internal details of any model can be opaque to the platform, so long as the model is packaged within a container that implements a common interface specification. The 2.0 Modzy model template has an open-source reference template in Python for users.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

UX Research Methods: How to Uncover Valuable Insight about your Users

When designers do research, we're looking for one main thing: insights. Insights are valuable nuggets, lessons learned, epiphanies that help us discover new ideas. The better that ratio is, the more efficient the method is. Each method is tied to a specific type of design challenge or goal and each one is linked to a goal. The best way to get to the answers is to find the most insights per time and money spent. There isn't *one* blanket research method that works for every situation.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Understanding SaaS Multi-Tenant Architecture vs Single-Tenant Architecture

Software as a Service (SaaS) has become an effective alternative form of software distribution for companies looking to have their software hosted in the cloud by a third party. Multi-tenant architecture is built on a central administration and comprises a shared code application that runs numerous tenants' common instance(s). Multi-Tenant architecture protects each tenant's personal information from the others. Multitenancy provides plenty of benefits, which are evident by the rise in the popularity of cloud computing.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

The Inevitable Switch

There are several reasons for a slow loading website, the most common one is the usage of resources by other websites on the server. With VPS you get more storage, more bandwidth and better technology to serve traffic in millions without a lag. Cloud computing, on the other hand, is designed to predict and manage the controllable to the maximum extent possible. The technology is highly reliable, comes with fewer faults, and guarantees server uptime closer to 99%. Hiring a VPS system cuts down on many potential factors.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Distributed Storage is the Best Data Storage Tool for The Metaverse

In March of this year, Roblox, a game company, was listed on the New York Stock Exchange and became the "first stock of Metaverse" The Metaverse refers to a parallel digital world separated from the physical world, which is created by people and operates on it in digital form. Everyone who enters the Metaverse will form a data file, and, with the generation of social activities, the data will continue to grow, so as to form a big data network. The most suitable data storage tool for Metaverse is undoubtedly distributed storage.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Real GANs in AI

Generative adversarial networks (GANs) learn the structure of complex real-world data examples and generate similar examples that are bound by the same structure. Generative-adversarial networks consist of two parts: **generative** and **discriminative** The generative neural network creates samples, and the discriminative tries to distinguish correct samples from incorrect ones. GANs include both a. generative and a discrim. model, generative models can exist separately and be used for different tasks. However, only generative. models are able to create novel data samples.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

7 Ways to Improve Security for Business Communication Systems

Cybersecurity is essential for any business to run effectively. You need to take the proper steps to protect your business communications. Use strong passwords. Set up a powerful firewall. Train employees to close or sign out when not using apps and devices. Educate employees about the importance of security and how they can contribute.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

7 Common Software Product Development Pitfalls to Avoid

When it comes to software product development, the amount of pitfalls a team will be faced with is mind-boggling. Fortunately, however, it’s not all doom and gloom, especially if you have the foresight to plan ahead. In the media industry, time creep often morphs into what is known as development hell. The best way to mitigate time creep is to try to stick to deadlines, while making allowances for times when things really can’t be sped up any faster.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Why White Box Testing is an Essential Part of Software Testing

White box testing is a type of software testing that tests the source code and the internal structure of a program rather than its functionality. It focuses on the inner workings of the code to ensure that all the internal components work as expected and are error-free. The right approach to testing often blends the ideal mix of different testing techniques to ensure all the aspects of a software are tested thoroughly. It can be applied to unit testing, integration testing, and system-level testing phases of the [software testing] process.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

508
Followers
8K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy