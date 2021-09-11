The Relevance of Infrastructure-as-Code Concepts in Security

Remotion is a virtual office that puts your hybrid team right on your desktop. Charley is currently located in Chicago, Illinois, but used to work in San Francisco at Google. He says his team is highly distributed and motivated to solve the problems of Remote work. He is looking forward to being able to go back into an office, but it won't look the same. He wants to be able to have meetings while in person without feeling like the remote teammates are left out.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO