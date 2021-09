Adams was administered a near-fatal dose of anesthetic before a routine knee operation in 1982, which resulted in cardiac arrest and caused brain damage. Adams was discharged from the hospital 15 months after his surgery and had been cared for at his home in Nimes by his wife, Bernadette Adams, who told CNN in 2016 she believed her husband recognized her voice and felt her presence despite being in a coma.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO