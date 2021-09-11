CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asiahn Shares ‘Welcome to Karma’s World’ From Ludacris’ Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’

By Larisha Paul
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR&B singer and Motown signee Asiahn has released “Welcome to Karma’s World,” the theme song to the upcoming Netflix animated series Karma’s World created by Grammy Award-winning musician Ludacris. The soundtrack to the series, which releases alongside the series’ debut, will arrive on October 15 via Universal Music Group’s Def Jam Recordings and Ludacris’ Disturbing Tha Peace.

