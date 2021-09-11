Asiahn Shares ‘Welcome to Karma’s World’ From Ludacris’ Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’

Want to get a glimpse into the mind of ZHU? Then make sure to check out the Welcome To Dreamland documentary on September 10 via Amazon. For the past few years, Los Angeles-based artist ZHU has become one of the most prolific names in electronic dance music with Grammy nominations, record-breaking sold-out shows, and even a fashion line, with no stopping any time soon. Now, he looks to tell his story with Welcome To Dreamland, a new documentary that’s set to premiere on Amazon Music on Friday, September 10.

