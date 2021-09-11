CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates' Anthony Alford: Goes deep against Nats

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Alford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Nationals. The homer was his fourth in six September starts. While Alford's prodigious swing-and-miss component remains -- he's compiled a 6:41 BB:K -- he's slashing .259/.295/.569 in 61 plate appearances since returning from Triple-A on Aug. 7. Although Alford is already 27 years of age, his glimpses of brilliant athleticism could put him on a path to another chance in 2022.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos sitting for Cubs against Pirates

Chicago Cubs catcher Robinson Chirinos is not in the starting lineup for Friday's matinee against left-hander Steven Brault and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos went 1-for-5 with a run scored and 3 strikeouts on Thursday. Austin Romine is catching Alec Mills and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Romine for 6.3 FanDuel...
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Win Second in a Row Against the Tigers

Tuesday night the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-2 for their second win over the Tigers in as many days. Following a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Labor Day the Pittsburgh Pirates were looking to secure a series victory on Tuesday night. The Pirates were able to secure a 3-2 victory giving them a series victory over the Tigers and putting themselves in position to attempt to secure their first series sweep of the season on Wednesday night. Following the victory the Pirates are now 50-89 on the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Overtakes Alford on depth chart

Tsutsugo will start in right field and bat second Wednesday against the Tigers. After going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks in Tuesday's 3-2 win to bring his OPS up to 1.144 OPS since he joined the Pirates in mid-August, Tsutsugo will stay in the lineup for the fifth straight game. Four of Tsutsugo's starts have come in right field, where he appears to have supplanted the struggling Anthony Alford as the Pirates' preferred option at the position. Alford is on the bench Wednesday for the second game in a row and the third time in four days.
MLB
Argus Observer Online

Pilgrims edge out Pirates in game that goes down to the wire

PAYETTE — On Friday, September 3, the New Plymouth Pilgrims traveled to Payette High School to take on the Pirates for Friday night football. The Pilgrims managed to win their season opener, and were able to carry their momentum into the next game, where they were able to come out with a close victory over the Pirates, 24-16. The Pilgrims got the ball in the fourth quarter, and managed to form a scoring drive when senior Bailey Hite (88) was able to score on a 19 yard run, with 1:49 left on the clock.
PAYETTE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Alford
Person
Homer
ESPN

Pirates rally to spoil Bell's return in 4-3 win over Nats

PITTSBURGH -- — Josh Bell offered the Pittsburgh Pirates a reminder of what might have been. Ke'Bryan Hayes provided a glimpse of what still could be. Hayes capped off a ninth-inning rally with an RBI single as the Pirates slipped past the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Friday night to spoil Bell's return to PNC Park.
MLB
masnsports.com

Game 141 lineups: Nats at Pirates

If you’re interested in silver linings, here’s one for you: The Nationals are done playing the National League’s division title contenders for the season. Yep, they’re wrapped things up against the Braves, Phillies, Mets, Brewers, Giants and Dodgers, and though there are still series remaining with the wild card contending Reds and Red Sox, the worst of the schedule is now behind them.
MLB
Dodger Insider

Nats look to close out road trip on a high-note against Pirates

Washington Nationals (58–84) at Pittsburgh Pirates (52–90) LHP Patrick Corbin (7–14, 6.14) | RHP Bryse Wilson (2–6, 4.60) Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 | 1:05 p.m. ET | Game #143 / Road #71. PNC Park | Pittsburgh, PA. TV: MASN 2 | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. ABOUT...
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Pirates go for elusive series sweep against Nationals

The Pittsburgh Pirates and visiting Washington Nationals aren't marquee teams this year. However, they certainly have made things interesting through the first two games of their series. Friday, the Pirates (52-90) pulled out a 4-3 walk-off win. Saturday, Pittsburgh pulled out a wild 10-7 victory over the Nationals (58-84) in...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Nats#Triple A
numberfire.com

Anthony Alford out of Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Anthony Alford is not starting in Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. Alford will head to Pittsburghs' bench after Ben Gamel was moved to left, Yoshi Tsutsugo was shifted to right field, and Colin Moran was picked as Pittsburgh's first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 41 batted...
MLB
chatsports.com

Pirates drop final game of Nats series, 6-2

I’ve been watching baseball long enough to know that teams lose the last game of a series where it seems like they’ve just been steamrolling over the other team semi-regularly. It happens. The Pirates, though, seem to be trying to make crashing and burning in final games into fine art.
MLB
numberfire.com

Anthony Alford starting for Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Anthony Alford is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Alford is getting the nod in left field while batting seventh in the order against Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Alford for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Miley expected to start for the Reds against Pirates

Cincinnati Reds (75-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-91, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (12-5, 2.89 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Pirates: Dillon Peters (0-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +142, Reds -164; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Eugenio Suarez sitting for Reds against Pirates

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Suarez started three of the last four games, but they all came against left-handed starters. Mike Moustakas is replacing Suarez on the hot corner and hitting fifth. numberFire’s...
MLB
numberfire.com

Colin Moran on Pirates' bench Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Colin Moran is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds. Moran started against a left-hander last game, but he's taking a seat for Tuesday's matchup with a southpaw. Yoshi Tsutsugo is replacing Moran on first base and in the cleanup spot.
MLB
bucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Reds - 9/14/2021

Cincinnati Reds (75-69) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-91), September 14, 2021 @ 6:35pm. Reds: Wade Miley (12-5, 2.89 ERA) Pirates: Dillon Peters (0-2, 3.38 ERA) Projected Lineups (subject to change) Reds. Jonathan India (2B) Kyle Farmer (SS) Nick Castellanos (RF) Joey Votto (1B) Eugenio Suarez (3B) Aristides Aquino (LF) Delino DeShields...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
NFL
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy