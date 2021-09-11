Pirates' Anthony Alford: Goes deep against Nats

Tsutsugo will start in right field and bat second Wednesday against the Tigers. After going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks in Tuesday's 3-2 win to bring his OPS up to 1.144 OPS since he joined the Pirates in mid-August, Tsutsugo will stay in the lineup for the fifth straight game. Four of Tsutsugo's starts have come in right field, where he appears to have supplanted the struggling Anthony Alford as the Pirates' preferred option at the position. Alford is on the bench Wednesday for the second game in a row and the third time in four days.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO