Pirates' Anthony Alford: Goes deep against Nats
Alford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Nationals. The homer was his fourth in six September starts. While Alford's prodigious swing-and-miss component remains -- he's compiled a 6:41 BB:K -- he's slashing .259/.295/.569 in 61 plate appearances since returning from Triple-A on Aug. 7. Although Alford is already 27 years of age, his glimpses of brilliant athleticism could put him on a path to another chance in 2022.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0