Maryland football hits the road for the first time this season and looks to keep its perfect record intact against Illinois, which hosts the Terps for the first time ever. The Illini are trying to get back on track after back-to-back losses against Texas San-Antonio and Virginia, while Maryland is looking to stay hot after wins over West Virginia and Howard. Here's how to watch and four keys to the game.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO