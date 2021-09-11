CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Collects hold Friday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Treinen notched a hold in Friday's win over the Padres, allowing two hits and striking out two over one scoreless inning. The right-hander retired the first two batters he faced before getting into a bit of trouble when San Diego followed with a pair of singles. However, Treinen recovered by striking out Wil Myers to end the threat. The veteran reliever has tallied 28 holds on the campaign, the most in MLB. He has held opponents scoreless while notching an 11:3 K:BB across his past nine outings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Secures seventh hold

Vesia earned a hold against the Giants on Saturday by retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout. The southpaw was called upon to face Mauricio Dubon with two outs and a runner on second base in the sixth inning. Vesia struck out Dubon swinging on five pitches to earn the hold. He has ascended to a higher-leverage role over the course of the campaign, notching a hold in four of his past eight appearances. Overall, Vesia has posted a 2.73 ERA, 0.88 ERA and 42:17 K:BB across 33 innings during his first extensive opportunity as a big-leaguer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Friday's availability in question

Price has been dealing with an arm injury recently, and his availability for Friday's game against the Giants isn't yet clear, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The southpaw was initially slated to start Friday's game before Corey Knebel was named the opener. However, manager Dave Roberts said...
MLB
sacramentosun.com

Cardinals hold off late Dodgers rally to snap four-game skid

Yadier Molina smacked a two-run home run, reached base three times and scored twice to lead the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 Wednesday. Starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (15-7) worked 8 1/3 innings as the Cardinals (70-68) snapped their four-game losing streak. He allowed the four runs on seven hits.
MLB
numberfire.com

Will Smith hitting sixth for Dodgers on Friday night

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Smith will catch against the Giants after Austin Barnes was left out of Friday's lineup. In a righty versus righty matchup against Anthony DeSclafini, our models project Smith to score 10.4 FanDuel points at...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Blake Treinen
dailydodgers.com

Giants hold off Dodgers

Dodgers: OF AJ Pollock was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring though he "felt much better today," according to Roberts, after the injury Saturday night. Pollock is expected to miss two to three weeks. A couple weeks is probably where we're at," Roberts said.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Corey Knebel: Serving as opener Friday

Knebel will serve as the opener in Friday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Knebel served as an opener against the Rockies last weekend and tossed 1.2 innings before David Price took over as the primary pitcher. He'll begin the game on the mound once again Friday, while Price will likely serve as the primary pitcher since he was initially listed as the starter.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dave Roberts: Blake Treinen Has Been As Valuable As Walker Buehler

After a successful first season with the Los Angele Dodgers, Blake Treinen has proven himself to be the relief pitcher the team wants on the mound and can lean on in big moments. He leads all Dodgers relievers with 59.1 innings pitched and has posted a 1.97 ERA, 2.72 FIP,...
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers waste collective pitching effort in extra-inning loss to Giants

Runs were so hard to come by on Friday night at Oracle Park that the Dodgers nearly made two outs at third base on the same play to end the game. After that, nearly every box on the weird baseball bingo card was checked before this game was decided on a bad throw to first base.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#San Diego
chatsports.com

Dave Roberts: Corey Seager & Will Smith Taking Quality Plate Appearances, But Dodgers Need More Collectively

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup boasts superstar-level players up and down the lineup, their offense has been inconsistent throughout much of the 2021 regular season. Some of their slumps have been due to the injuries, however, since Aug. 1, which is right around when the team started to get healthy, their offense ranks 16th of the 30 clubs with 145 runs scored backed by a meager .232/.315/.418 batting line and 100 wRC+.
MLB
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger sitting for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will move to the bench on Friday with Chris Taylor starting in center field. Taylor will bat eighth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. numberFire's models project Taylor...
MLB
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Corey Seager batting clean up on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Corey Seager is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Seager will start at shortstop on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Billy McKinney returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Seager for 10.6 FanDuel points...
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Danny Duffy: Throwing bullpen Friday

Duffy (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Duffy resumed throwing off a mound last weekend, and manager Dave Roberts called Friday's throwing session a "big one." The left-hander has been sidelined since mid-July due to a left flexor strain, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him progress to facing hitters soon if Friday's bullpen goes well. He's unlikely to require much time to build up his workload since he's slated to serve as a long reliever once he's activated.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Joe Kelly: Overpowers Padres for hold

Kelly earned a hold against San Diego on Saturday by striking out both batters he faced. Situations don't get much higher in leverage than the one Kelly faced Saturday, as he was tasked with preserving a one-run eighth-inning lead with Fernando Tatis on third base and only one out. The fireballer shined in the spotlight, needing only seven pitches to strike out both Wil Myers and Tommy Pham. Kelly hasn't allowed a run in his past six outings, posting a 4:0 K:BB and picking up two holds and a save over that span.
MLB
ESPN

San Diego Padres' Blake Snell exits start vs. Los Angeles Dodgers with left adductor strain

LOS ANGELES -- San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell exited Sunday's game with a left adductor strain in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Snell retired his first two batters on popups to left field. He was facing Trea Turner when he suddenly left the mound with a 2-1 count, having thrown 11 pitches. The left-hander limped slightly as he walked off with the groin injury.
MLB
kxnet.com

Dodgers clinch postseason berth in 8-4 win over D-backs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a postseason berth, getting home runs by Max Muncy, Trea Turner and Will Smith to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 on Tuesday night for their fifth win in a row. Their eighth straight victory at home, combined with losses by Cincinnati...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers aim to hold down D-backs again

The top starting staff in the major leagues finally has a fifth starter, although right-hander Tony Gonsolin is merely auditioning for a bullpen spot in the upcoming playoffs at this point. Gonsolin will make his second start since returning from the injured list when he faces the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, as Los Angeles (92-53) finally is free of the bullpen games that have marked the past two months.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy