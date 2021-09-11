Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Collects hold Friday

Vesia earned a hold against the Giants on Saturday by retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout. The southpaw was called upon to face Mauricio Dubon with two outs and a runner on second base in the sixth inning. Vesia struck out Dubon swinging on five pitches to earn the hold. He has ascended to a higher-leverage role over the course of the campaign, notching a hold in four of his past eight appearances. Overall, Vesia has posted a 2.73 ERA, 0.88 ERA and 42:17 K:BB across 33 innings during his first extensive opportunity as a big-leaguer.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO