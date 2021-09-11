Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Collects hold Friday
Treinen notched a hold in Friday's win over the Padres, allowing two hits and striking out two over one scoreless inning. The right-hander retired the first two batters he faced before getting into a bit of trouble when San Diego followed with a pair of singles. However, Treinen recovered by striking out Wil Myers to end the threat. The veteran reliever has tallied 28 holds on the campaign, the most in MLB. He has held opponents scoreless while notching an 11:3 K:BB across his past nine outings.www.cbssports.com
