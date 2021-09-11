Orioles' Austin Wynns: Notches rare steal

Luis García went 2 for 2 with two doubles against Mets’ lefty Rich Hill on Friday, connecting for two of the three hits the Nationals had off the veteran hurler, and the two hits left García 13 for 39 (.333/.366/.564) with six doubles and one home run against left-handed pitchers overall so far in 2021. He went 0 for 2 against two of NY’s right-handed relievers, however, which left him just 17 for 97 (.175/.231/.289) against right-handed pitchers in 2021, with three of his nine doubles overall and one of his three home runs.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO