CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Austin Wynns: Notches rare steal

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Wynns went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 win over Toronto. The last time the catcher stole a base was in 2017 with Double-A Bowie, so it's not like he's a significant speed threat. Wynns hasn't been able to do much with the bat at the major-league level this year, posting a .178/.235/.271 slash line with two home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored in 116 plate appearances. He's gotten on base in five straight games, going 3-for-15 with three walks in that span, but he'll remain in a backup role to primary catcher Pedro Severino.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
Washington Post

Orioles rally to lock up rare series win on the road against Yankees

NEW YORK — For the first time since Brandon Hyde's opening three games as their manager, the Baltimore Orioles won a series at Yankee Stadium. Rallying from a deficit that at three points was three runs wide, the Orioles beat the New York Yankees, 8-7, with a four-run inning that shook a spell of troubles with runners in scoring position and in this ballpark. The rubber-game victory gave Baltimore its first series victory on the road against the Yankees since March 2019, their first three games of that season.
MLB
NBC Washington

Orioles Announcer Tributes Michael K. Williams With Famous Line on Austin Hays HR

O's announcer honors Michael K. Williams with Austin Hays homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Omar Little's fierceness could only be matched by the late Michael K. Williams, but Orioles slugger Austin Hays' two-run home run against the Royals on Tuesday night comes pretty close. On Tuesday, Orioles play-by-play...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Belts 16th homer

Hays went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Royals. He took Jackson Kowar deep for a two-run shot in the third inning after an RBI groundout in the first. Hays extended his hit streak to 14 games with the blast, a stretch during which he's slashing .373/.407/.667 with three of his 16 homers on the year.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Austin Wynns
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Day off Thursday

Hays isn't starting Thursday's game against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays has recorded hits in each of his last 15 appearances but will get a breather in Thursday's series finale. DJ Stewart will start in left field and bat fifth.
MLB
numberfire.com

Austin Hays batting third for Orioles on Friday evening

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is starting in Friday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays will make his 107th outfield appearance this season after Anthony Santander was rested in Baltimore. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Hays to score 10.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tanner Scott: Forced to IL with knee sprain

Scott was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee sprain. Scott last pitched Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits in just one-third of an inning against Toronto. He'll be eligible to come off the injured list Sept. 22 against Philadelphia, but per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com, manager Brandon Hyde said the southpaw's season is probably over. If he is indeed done for the year, Scott will conclude the campaign with a 5.17 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 70:37 K:BB across 54 innings.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Camden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 9/3: Johnny Rizer steals the show

Triple-A: Charlotte Knights (White Sox) 3, Norfolk Tides 1. Norfolk managed just four hits and one run on the evening. Zach Jarrett drove in the Tides’ only run after a pair of walks in the second inning. Rylan Bannon notched the only extra base hit with a double, and he also worked a walk. J.C. Escarra and Yusniel Diaz each added a single. Adley Rutschman went 0-3 but did walk once.
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Luis García vs lefties; getting Josh Bell and Ryan Zimmerman in lineup + more...

Luis García went 2 for 2 with two doubles against Mets’ lefty Rich Hill on Friday, connecting for two of the three hits the Nationals had off the veteran hurler, and the two hits left García 13 for 39 (.333/.366/.564) with six doubles and one home run against left-handed pitchers overall so far in 2021. He went 0 for 2 against two of NY’s right-handed relievers, however, which left him just 17 for 97 (.175/.231/.289) against right-handed pitchers in 2021, with three of his nine doubles overall and one of his three home runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Notches second steal

Adell went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 win over Texas. The Angels managed only six hits in the contest, but that was enough to pull out the victory as Jose Suarez held the Rangers to a lone run. Adell contributed with a fifth-inning single and steal, though he was ultimately stranded at second base. The 22-year-old has stolen as many as 15 bags during one minor-league season (2018), so he has some potential to contribute in that area as he establishes himself in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Alford: Notches pair of steals

Alford went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Cubs. The outfielder has posted consecutive multi-hit efforts for the first time this season. Alford also doubled his stolen base total to four with his two-steal effort Saturday. He's added four home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored while batting .203 in 26 contests.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners designate Jose Marmolejos for assignment

The Mariners announced they’ve designated corner outfielder/first baseman José Marmolejos for assignment. Fellow outfielder Jake Fraley has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Marmolejos’ designation also opens a spot on Seattle’s 40-man roster, which now sits at 39. Marmolejos has already been designated once this...
MLB
CBS Sports

Bryce Harper strengthens MVP case with monster game as Phillies make huge comeback vs. Cubs

The Philadelphia Phillies are still alive in the postseason race. Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park the Phillies erased an early 7-0 deficit and rallied for a 17-8 win over the Chicago Cubs (box score). Philadelphia is three games behind the Braves in the NL East and 2 1/2 games behind the Cardinals for the second wild card spot with 16 games to play.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy