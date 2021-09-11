Orioles' Austin Wynns: Notches rare steal
Wynns went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 win over Toronto. The last time the catcher stole a base was in 2017 with Double-A Bowie, so it's not like he's a significant speed threat. Wynns hasn't been able to do much with the bat at the major-league level this year, posting a .178/.235/.271 slash line with two home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored in 116 plate appearances. He's gotten on base in five straight games, going 3-for-15 with three walks in that span, but he'll remain in a backup role to primary catcher Pedro Severino.www.cbssports.com
