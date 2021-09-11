CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry transform Archewell website in memory of 9/11 victims

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXEWg_0btDxED900
google.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have transformed the Archewell website in memory of the lives lost during the 9/11 attack.

The couple made this gesture to honor the 20th anniversary of the attack and also featured over 3000 names of all those who died during the attack.

Read Also; Queen Elizabeth to remove Royal Titles of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

The entire website is adorned in black, features nothing but a text that reads, “In Memoriam, September 11, 2001,” as well as the names of those who lost their lives during the incident.

The attack in New York City occurred on September 11 in 2001 and took the lives of 2,971 people, across four sites, The Pentagon, the two World Trade Center towers, as well as the flight itself that was carrying nearly 93 passengers from Pennsylvania.

Read Also; Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold full power to ‘damage or improve’ royal relations

Check it out below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkdls_0btDxED900
google.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Best Life

The One Thing William & Kate's Kids Never Do at School, Insiders Say

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, recently returned to Thomas's Battersea Prep School in London after months of remote learning during COVID-related lockdowns. Meanwhile, the couple's youngest child, three-year-old Prince Louis, started at Willcocks Nursery School, a short distance from Kensington Palace, earlier this year. Finally, the Cambridge kids are able to resume a normal routine back at school with their friends and teachers, though "normal" may seem hard to come by when you're a royal.
RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Face Lawsuit If They Reveal Racist Royal's Identity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's March interview with Oprah Winfrey led to a number of massive bombshells that followed the British royals for months, but perhaps none was more shocking than the accusation that a member of the royal family had "concerns and conversations" about the skin tone of their first child, son Archie. The allegation immediately led to speculation about the unnamed royal's identity, and while recent reports have suggested the couple was on the brink of dropping names during the interview, doing so could possibly land them in some major legal trouble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#World Trade Center#British Royal Family#Uk#Pentagon
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
Page Six

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate her brother’s French wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton jetted to France Saturday for the intimate wedding of her brother James Middleton to his French love, Alizee Thevenet, Page Six can reveal. The Cambridges and their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were all on hand to witness Middleton and Thevenet finally say “I do” after twice postponing their nuptials due to COVID-19.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Gossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy