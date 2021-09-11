CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Q&A: Should FDA move faster on COVID-19 vaccines for young children?

By Ap Mcclatchy
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES — Whether you’re the parent of a young child, a school employee or just someone who pulls your mask up a little tighter at the sight of an approaching gaggle of kids, you’re probably asking yourself this question with a growing sense of urgency:. How soon can the...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you're hopeful it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxrtv.com

CDC changes guidance on getting COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There is updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to getting your COVID-19 vaccination and your flu shot. In the beginning, the CDC asked people to wait at least two weeks between their COVID-19 shot and their flu shot. But now, health experts say it’s okay to get them both at the same time.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19 Vaccine#Q A#Americans#Biontech#The Johnson Johnson#Stanford#Children S Hospital
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmatimes.com

Moderna submits its COVID-19 vaccine booster to the FDA

Moderna has initiated its submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the evaluation of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273. The FDA submission is supported by the results of a Phase II trial that offered a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50µg dose level to participants six months following their second dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
LiveScience

Delta-8 marijuana products can be dangerous, health officials warn

U.S. health officials are warning about the potential dangers of "delta-8 THC," a compound derived from marijuana, after seeing an increase in hospitalizations tied to the substance. On Tuesday (Sept. 14), both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers of...
HEALTH
WSB Radio

Atlanta OB-GYN says all pregnant women need to be vaccinated

Dr. Michael Randell, OB-GYN at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta, is doubling down on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to pregnant women. Get vaccinated. Millions of Americans nationwide have struggled with deciding whether to receive Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines. While many have...
ATLANTA, GA
Cancer Health

UPDATED: FDA Advisory Committee Will Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss Pfizer-BioNTech’s Application for COVID-19 Booster. Today [September 1], the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a virtual meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to discuss the matter of additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines and specifically to discuss the Pfizer-BioNTech supplemental Biologics License Application for administration of a third (“booster”) dose of Comirnaty (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) in individuals 16 years of age and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Illini

FDA grants full approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BionNTech vaccine for individuals 16 and over on Aug. 30, following almost nine months of approval under Emergency Use Authorization. The Pfizer vaccine has been renamed “Comirnaty,” its official FDA drug name. “The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MercuryNews

MercuryNews

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Mercury News's News Break profile

 https://www.mercurynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy