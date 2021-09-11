CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Attorney General Sues Six School Districts Over Mask Mandates

By Daniel Politi
Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed lawsuits against six school districts to get them to nix mask mandates that are in place for students, teachers, and staff. Paxton criticized the school districts for what he called “unlawful political maneuvering” in requiring that everyone wear face masks while on school grounds. “If districts choose to spend their money on legal fees, they must do so knowing that my office is ready and willing to litigate these cases,” Paxton said in a statement. “I have full confidence that the courts will side with the law—not acts of political defiance.” The lawsuits target the Richardson, Round Rock, Galveston, Elgin, Spring, and Sherman independent school districts and come after warnings that those who defied Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on local mask mandates would face legal repercussions.

