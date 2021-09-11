CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles break the bank to give Jordan Mailata a huge contract extension

By Brad Berreman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Mailata won the left tackle job for the Philadelphia Eagles, and now he’ll get paid like the best at the position. Just before the Philadelphia Eagles departed for their season opener in Atlanta, they had some big contract news on Saturday. According to NFL insider Adam Caplan, the team and left tackle Jordan Mailata have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension.

