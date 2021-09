From the outside, it looks like the Gators have a good old-fashioned quarterback controversy on their hands after their 35-14 defeat of Florida Atlantic on Saturday night. Starter Emory Jones struggled mightily in the passing game, completing 17 of 27 passes for just 113 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He nearly threw one or two more interceptions, and he missed several open targets. A mix-up with head coach Dan Mullen resulted in him running the wrong play on fourth-and-goal and the Gators coming away with no points.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO