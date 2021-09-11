CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

The lessons of the Cuban 11-J

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHavana, Sep 11 (EFE) .- Thousands of Cubans took to the streets to ask for freedom and better living conditions in the historic protests of July 11, which two months later leave lessons such as the need to openly confront plurality and establish dialogues with “difficult” sectors for the State.

