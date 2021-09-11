CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

From euphoria to caution: how the market experienced the last financial week before STEP 2021

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the PASO 2021 there will be many exceptional situations: more voting centers, chinstraps and sanitary kits, among others. The market, on the contrary, repeated its classic electoral behavior: the volatility. The last five wheels before the legislative primaries can be divided into two parts: the euphoria of Monday and Tuesday – when there were spikes for bonds and stocks – and the caution that was seen from Wednesday onwards. The ups and downs they affected all Argentine assets and also the blue dollar, which rose in the first part of the week and corrected towards the end.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

Dollar remains near 3-week high after US data

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) – The dollar held near a three-week high on Friday as better-than-expected retail sales figures in the United States fueled bets on the strength of the country’s economy and an upcoming tightening of monetary policy. * The euro entered positive territory by mid-European morning, but at...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Three market themes to support a weak USD – TDS

The US dollar continues to trade in stubbornly tight ranges, reflecting the tug of war between competing narratives. Economists at TD Securities do not expect a near-term break of range trading but think we have likely seen another USD top. Global growth. “The market continues to manage the competing themes...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains, around 1.3820 region post-UK CPI

GBP/USD staged a modest bounce from weekly lows touched earlier this Wednesday. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI figures remained supportive of the intraday positive move. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the pair. The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3820-25 region...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Currency#Argentine#Al2035#Treasury#Sbs#Ypf#Banco Macro#Grupo Financiero Galicia#Loma Negra Lrb#Irsa Lrb#Central#Mep
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hangs near three-week lows, just above mid-109.00s

USD/JPY added to the overnight post-US CPI losses and edged lower for the second straight day. Disappointing Chinese data, COVID-19 woes benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure. Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and helped limit any deeper losses for the pair. The USD/JPY pair remained on the...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Pound Fell Sharply From Levels Above 1.39

Dow fell sharply after the US CPI data release yesterday but Dax trades in the green and test 15800. Nikkei and Shanghai need to remain above 30500 and 3700 to move up else a corrective fall can be seen. Nifty and Sensex look overall bullish. Dow (34577.57, -292.06, -0.84%) fell...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Gains May Not Last on Possible CPI Overreaction

Gold, XAU/USD, Treasury Yields, Inflation, Fed – Talking Points. Gold rises after US CPI misses analysts’ estimates. The price of gold rallied overnight following a weaker-than-expected inflation print out of the United States. Core consumer prices – the preferred Fed metric that strips out volatile food and energy prices – rose 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. That was 0.2% below analysts’ expectations, according to a Bloomberg survey. Moreover, the August CPI print showed a slowdown in price growth from July’s 4.3% figure.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Argentina
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: US Inflation Eases

US CPI (inflation) showed a drop in the monthly increase from 0.5% to 0.3%, undershooting the expected monthly increase of 0.4%. This suggests the current bout of inflation may have already peaked, giving credence to the Fed’s recent insistence that it is a transitory phenomenon. However, the data had little impact upon the US dollar and US stock markets closed lower.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar shrugs off weak inflation, China worries mount, cryptos rise

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 15:. Optimism from weaker US inflation figures has made way to concerns about the US and also the Chinese economy, following weak data. Updated reads on UK and Canadian inflation and US industrial output are of interest. Cryptocurrencies have been marching higher while oil and gold have consolidated their gains.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Drifts After Soft CPI Release; Fed Meeting Eyed

Investing.com - The dollar drifted in tight trading ranges Wednesday, with the recent release of soft U.S. inflation data raising uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve will start its stimulus withdrawal this year. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD refreshes monthly low around 0.7300 on softer China data, firmer USD

AUD/USD takes offers to refresh multi-day low, extending the heaviest daily fall in a week. China Industrial Production eased to 5.3%, Retail Sales weakened to 2.5% YoY in August. Risk appetite dwindles amid confusion over Fed tapering despite softer US inflation. Aussie Westpac Consumer Confidence recovered for September, second-tier US...
RETAIL
investing.com

After Moderate Selling, Markets Rebound Higher, But How Long Will Trend Last?

The recent bout of selling in the U.S. markets prompted investors to rethink their longer-term strategies. But our interpretation of this rotation was consistent with moderate price rotation that we've seen nearly every 20 to 30 days, on average, for almost the past year or longer. The markets need to really break away from this upward price trend in order to initiate some new correction or downward price phase. Otherwise, we continue to see moderate price rotation in an upward sloping market.
STOCKS
985theriver.com

Dollar drifts as soft inflation raises taper timing questions

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar drifted within recent ranges against major peers on Wednesday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation raised doubts about a taper of Federal Reserve stimulus this year. The dollar index stood at 92.632, little changed from Tuesday, when it dropped following the inflation data only to recover on...
BUSINESS
capitalspectator.com

Most Markets Retreated Last Week

Nearly every slice of the major asset classes retreated in the trading week through Friday, Sep. 10, based on a set of ETFs. The upside exception: US inflation-indexed Treasuries. The iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) rose 0.4% last week, providing a rare bit of upside action in an otherwise down...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Markets Filling In Last Week's Gaps

We step quietly into a new trading week, without much in the way of economic or earnings metrics with which to respond this morning. Market indexes are taking the opportunity to fill in the holes left from last week’s sell-off: the Dow, which was down -2% last week, is up +200 points at this hour; the S&P 500 is up +30 points in the pre-market after falling -1.5% last week; and the Nasdaq is +100 right now, after dumping -0.9% last week.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Asian markets mixed as caution abounds

US equities fell overnight as conflicting signals on recoveries, employment and QE tapering saw investors err to the side of caution and take exposure off the table. The S&P 500 fell 0.12%, the Nasdaq retreated by 0.56%, and the Dow Jones edged 0.20% lower. The negativity continues in Asia, with futures on all three indices down 0.20%.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Markets experiencing a slowdown with September underway

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Taylor Daily Press

European stock markets start with caution

(ABM FN) European stocks are set to face a broadly flat open on Friday ahead of the US jobs report. IG expects an opening gain of 3 points for the German DAX, a minus of 3 points for the French CAC 40 and a drop of 5 points for the British FTSE 100.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy