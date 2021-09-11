From euphoria to caution: how the market experienced the last financial week before STEP 2021

In the PASO 2021 there will be many exceptional situations: more voting centers, chinstraps and sanitary kits, among others. The market, on the contrary, repeated its classic electoral behavior: the volatility. The last five wheels before the legislative primaries can be divided into two parts: the euphoria of Monday and Tuesday – when there were spikes for bonds and stocks – and the caution that was seen from Wednesday onwards. The ups and downs they affected all Argentine assets and also the blue dollar, which rose in the first part of the week and corrected towards the end.