Einstein Bros' New Breakfast Sandwich Is Perfect For Queso Fans

By Karen Hart
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
National Queso Day is on September 20th, and leave it to Einstein Bros. Bagels to give fans of the cheesy dip — and the fast food chain's bagels — a reason to indulge. Per a company announcement, the quick service restaurant shared that, if you need an excuse to chow down on "delicious, ooey-gooey, spicy-melty cheese in the morning," beginning September 16th, queso lovers can enjoy their new bacon, egg, and queso breakfast bagel, which is dripping with everyone's favorite Tex-Mex dip. That's right. While many may consider queso a beautiful, velvety, and cheesy dip that belongs next to your bowl of Tostitos, Einstein Bros. is out to prove that it can be used as the perfect sandwich topping to satiate your morning hunger pangs.

