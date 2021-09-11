PharmaMar: bullish above 81.50

This is it. The moment Bitcoin bulls have been waiting for. The king of cryptos just made a “golden cross” – perhaps the most bullish chart pattern of them all. The last two times this happened, the coin’s price soared by five times on the first run and by three times on the second. And folks got rich. If you’ve been on the fence about buying crypto, this is the signal you’ve been waiting for. It’s essentially the opposite of the “death cross” pattern that sent crypto prices tumbling.

CURRENCIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO