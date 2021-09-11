PharmaMar: bullish above 81.50
PharmaMar It is one of the Ibex 35 shares that repeatedly receives a positive assessment from a fundamental point of view and that has recently been reconfirmed (see “PharmaMar: most recurring medical advances and admissions”). The company continues to advance in a coordinated manner in the research and commercialization fronts of its products, strengthening its balance sheet and its solvency. A broad and sustained growth that allows working with a positive fund for a security that trades at a discount against the sector.marketresearchtelecast.com
