Movies

“Black Widow”: David Harbor talks about his character, Red Guardian – MRT

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film will focus on the reunion of an old team of superheroes from Russia. Among them are the agents of the Widow project and of course the powerful Red Guardian. “He’s covered in tattoos. He has this beard and these gold teeth. He’s crazy ”, detailed actor David Harbor in an interview with the magazine Total Film. He also details that his character is in a bad situation and “needs a redemption.”

Of course, it is a film that goes back in time since in “Avengers: Endgame”, Natasha Romanova sacrificed herself so that Hawkeye can obtain the soul gem. Recently, in an interview with the Total Film medium, actress Scarlett Johansson said goodbye to her role in the MCU. Everything seems to indicate that this will be his last participation in the Avengers plot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
