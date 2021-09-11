“Black Widow”: David Harbor talks about his character, Red Guardian – MRT
The film will focus on the reunion of an old team of superheroes from Russia. Among them are the agents of the Widow project and of course the powerful Red Guardian. “He’s covered in tattoos. He has this beard and these gold teeth. He’s crazy ”, detailed actor David Harbor in an interview with the magazine Total Film. He also details that his character is in a bad situation and “needs a redemption.”marketresearchtelecast.com
